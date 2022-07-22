Shikhar Dhawan century in ODI full list: Shikhar Dhawan ODI centuries in cricket

Shikhar Dhawan century in ODI: The stand-in Indian captain has all the time in the world to end a century drought today.

During the first ODI of India’s tour of West Indies 2022 in Port of Spain, India captain Shikhar Dhawan looks set to be on his way to an international century.

Assuming that he reaches the three-figure mark, it would have come after more than three years. Readers must note that Dhawan hasn’t scored an ODI century since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Opening the batting only for the second with Shubman Gill (64), Dhawan hit a couple of boundaries in the first over of the match against Alzarri Joseph. In spite of acting as a second-fiddle to Gill, Dhawan remained assured from one end not looking to be in any sort of hurry.

Perhaps aware of a century drought at this level, Dhawan didn’t take unnecessary risks to attack the West Indian bowlers. Dhawan, who hit consecutive fours off Romario Shepherd for the second time in the first powerplay, remained among the boundaries throughout a 119-run opening stand.

It was on the second delivery of the 18th over that Dhawan ran a single off Joseph to complete a 36th ODI half-century at the Queen’s Park Oval.

UPDATE: Dhawan missed out on an 18th ODI century after getting out for 97 (99) in the 34th over.

Shikhar Dhawan century in ODI full list

S. No. Runs Balls 4s 6s Opposition Venue Year 1 114 94 12 1 South Africa Sophia Gardens 2013 2 102* 107 10 1 West Indies The Oval 2013 3 116 127 11 2 Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club 2013 4 100 102 11 0 Australia Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium 2013 5 119 95 20 0 West Indies Green Park 2013 6 113 107 14 3 Sri Lanka Barabati Stadium 2014 7 137 146 16 2 Australia MCG 2015 8 100 85 11 5 Ireland Seddon Park 2015 9 126 113 14 2 Australia Manuka Oval 2016 10 125 128 15 1 Sri Lanka The Oval 2017 11 132* 90 20 3 Sri Lanka Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 2017 12 100* 85 13 2 Sri Lanka ADCA-VCA Cricket Stadium 2017 13 109 105 10 2 South Africa Wanderers 2018 14 127 120 15 2 Hong Kong Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2018 15 114 100 16 2 Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2018 16 143 115 18 3 Australia PCA Stadium 2019 17 117 109 16 0 Australia The Oval 2019

While Dhawan has scored three and two ODI centuries at The Oval and Dubai International Cricket Stadium respectively, he has scored five and four against Australia and Sri Lanka respectively.