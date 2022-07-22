Shikhar Dhawan century in ODI full list: Shikhar Dhawan ODI centuries in cricket

Shikhar Dhawan century in ODI: The stand-in Indian captain has all the time in the world to end a century drought today.
During the first ODI of India’s tour of West Indies 2022 in Port of Spain, India captain Shikhar Dhawan looks set to be on his way to an international century.
Assuming that he reaches the three-figure mark, it would have come after more than three years. Readers must note that Dhawan hasn’t scored an ODI century since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Opening the batting only for the second with Shubman Gill (64), Dhawan hit a couple of boundaries in the first over of the match against Alzarri Joseph. In spite of acting as a second-fiddle to Gill, Dhawan remained assured from one end not looking to be in any sort of hurry.
Perhaps aware of a century drought at this level, Dhawan didn’t take unnecessary risks to attack the West Indian bowlers. Dhawan, who hit consecutive fours off Romario Shepherd for the second time in the first powerplay, remained among the boundaries throughout a 119-run opening stand.
It was on the second delivery of the 18th over that Dhawan ran a single off Joseph to complete a 36th ODI half-century at the Queen’s Park Oval.
#CaptainGabbar into the NINETIES!!! 😍
Keep cheering for Shikhar Paaji, #SherSquad!#WIvIND #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/jTCYHbVXr7
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) July 22, 2022
UPDATE: Dhawan missed out on an 18th ODI century after getting out for 97 (99) in the 34th over.
Shikhar Dhawan century in ODI full list
|S. No.
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|1
|114
|94
|12
|1
|South Africa
|Sophia Gardens
|2013
|2
|102*
|107
|10
|1
|West Indies
|The Oval
|2013
|3
|116
|127
|11
|2
|Zimbabwe
|Harare Sports Club
|2013
|4
|100
|102
|11
|0
|Australia
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium
|2013
|5
|119
|95
|20
|0
|West Indies
|Green Park
|2013
|6
|113
|107
|14
|3
|Sri Lanka
|Barabati Stadium
|2014
|7
|137
|146
|16
|2
|Australia
|MCG
|2015
|8
|100
|85
|11
|5
|Ireland
|Seddon Park
|2015
|9
|126
|113
|14
|2
|Australia
|Manuka Oval
|2016
|10
|125
|128
|15
|1
|Sri Lanka
|The Oval
|2017
|11
|132*
|90
|20
|3
|Sri Lanka
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|2017
|12
|100*
|85
|13
|2
|Sri Lanka
|ADCA-VCA Cricket Stadium
|2017
|13
|109
|105
|10
|2
|South Africa
|Wanderers
|2018
|14
|127
|120
|15
|2
|Hong Kong
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2018
|15
|114
|100
|16
|2
|Pakistan
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2018
|16
|143
|115
|18
|3
|Australia
|PCA Stadium
|2019
|17
|117
|109
|16
|0
|Australia
|The Oval
|2019
While Dhawan has scored three and two ODI centuries at The Oval and Dubai International Cricket Stadium respectively, he has scored five and four against Australia and Sri Lanka respectively.