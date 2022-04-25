Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2022 runs: List of Shikhar Dhawan IPL runs year wise

Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2022 runs: List of Shikhar Dhawan IPL runs year wise
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Push me now, Brock will go to bed later!” - When Brock Lesnar shoved Daniel Cormier after the UFC 226 main event
Next Article
"IPL Legend": Irfan Pathan congratulates Shikhar Dhawan for completing 6000 IPL runs in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match
Cricket Latest News
"I think he is the right guy to lead the Test team": Yuvraj Singh backs Rishabh Pant to become India Test captain in the future
“I think he is the right guy to lead the Test team”: Yuvraj Singh backs Rishabh Pant to become India Test captain in the future

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has backed wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to be the next test captain…