Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2022 runs: List of Shikhar Dhawan IPL runs year wise

Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2022 runs: Punjab Kings batter completed the milestone of 6000 IPL runs in the game against Chennai Super Kings.

In the 38th league game of Indian Premier League 2022 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan became the 2nd player after Virat Kohli to complete the milestone of 6000 IPL runs.

Chennai Super Kings opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings, and Shikhar Dhawan played a wonderful knock against the Super Kings. Shikhar Dhawan scored 88 runs in just 59 balls at a brilliant strike-rate of 149.15. Dhawan started slow, but he was at his brilliant best at the end.

Punjab Kings lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal early, but Shikhar played a blinder and stitched a partnership of 110 runs for the 2nd wicket with Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Liam Livingstone also scored 19 runs in just 7 balls at a strike-rate of 271.43.

Punjab Kings finished at 187-4 in the end. Dhawan smashed two sixes and 9 fours in his knock of 88 runs. Punjab Kings have been able to win just one of their last six games at the Wankhede.

Shikhar Dhawan has not been at his best very best in the tournament, but the knock against Chennai Super Kings will certainly be great for his confidence. Dhawan has scored 302 runs this season at 43.14, whereas his strike-rate has been 132.45. He has scored a couple of half-centuries in IPL 2022.

Punjab Kings bought Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan for a price of INR 8.25 crores in the auction.IPL 2020 was the best one for Shikhar Dhawan in terms of numbers, he scored 618 runs at an average of 44.14, courtesy of four fifties and two hundred. He had a strike-rate of 144.73.

