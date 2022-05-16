Shikhar Dhawan movie name: Shikhar Dhawan set to make acting debut with upcoming movie

Shikhar Dhawan movie name: The veteran Indian opening batter is set to kick-start another innings outside of a cricket field.

India and Punjab Kings opening batter Shikhar Dhawan is said to be preparing for an acting debut with his first feature movie expected to release sometime this year.

Dhawan, 36, is currently representing Punjab in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League. As this story is being written, Dhawan is playing their 13th IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Highest run-scorer for Kings this season and fifth-highest overall, Dhawan has scored 402 runs at an average and strike rate of 40.20 and 122.93 respectively with a couple of innings in the league stage yet to be played. Dhawan, who has scored three half-centuries this season thus far, had become only the second batter to score 6,000 IPL runs earlier this season.

Shikhar Dhawan movie name

Dhawan, who is known for his Instagram reels apart from his ability with the bat in hand, is said to already have shot for his first movie. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Dhawan’s debut movie will see him playing a “proper full length role” and not a cameo or a special appearance.

“Shikhar [Dhawan] always had huge respect for actors, and when he was offered this part he was happy to come aboard. The makers felt that Shikhar suits the character and reached out to him a few months back. It’s a proper full length role and is not a cameo. His part is pivotal to the film, which is expected to release sometime this year,” a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Dhawan will join the likes of former Indian cricketers namely Yograj Singh, Ajay Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth and Irfan Pathan (to name to few) in the list of cricketers-turned-actors. Dhawan, an active international cricketer, should be able to allure eyeballs regarding his upcoming movie.

Readers must note that the name of the movie, rest of the cast and other details are yet to be made public by the makers.