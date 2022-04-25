Shikhar Dhawan vs CSK stats and last 5 innings list: Shikhar Dhawan vs DJ Bravo IPL record

Shikhar Dhawan vs CSK stats: Punjab Kings’ batter Shikhar Dhawan possesses an excellent record against Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will take on each other in the league game of the Indian Premier League. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The performance of Punjab Kings has not been great this season as they have managed to win three of their seven games in the tournament. The batting of the side has not clicked well apart from Liam Livingstone. Dhawan was bought by Punjab Kings, and he has not been at his best in the tournament so far.

Shikhar Dhawan vs CSK stats

Shikhar Dhawan loves batting against Chennai Super Kings, and he boasts an incredible record against them. He has managed to score 941 runs at an average of 40.91, courtesy of seven half-centuries and one century.

In the last five innings against Chennai Super Kings, Dhawan has scored one century and one half-century. However, Dhawan played both of these big knocks while playing for the Delhi Capitals. He has just completed his switch to the Punjab Kings this season. He has scored 265 runs in the last five innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings’ spin trio will go hard against Shikhar Dhawan as he has the habit of getting out playing the sweep shot. 101* has been Shikhar’s best score in the last five innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Score Balls Year 33 24 2022 7 7 2021 39 35 2021 85 54 2021 101* 58 2020

Shikhar Dhawan vs DJ Bravo IPL record

The battle between Shikhar Dhawan and DJ Bravo can be an interesting one to watch out for. DJ Bravo has been bowling some incredible spells for the CSK side, whereas Shikhar Dhawan is one of the big names of the Punjab Kings squad.

In IPL, Dhawan has managed to score 112 runs in 73 balls against Bravo at a strike-rate of 153.42. Bravo has managed to dismiss Dhawan three times in the Indian Premier League. So, Dhawan has been able to smash DJ Bravo, but Bravo has also found the solution to dismiss Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 214 runs this season at 30.57, whereas DJ Bravo has scalped 12 wickets this season at an economy of 8.45.