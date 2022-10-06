Shikhar Dhawan vs South Africa record: Shikhar Dhawan vs Kagiso Rabada head to head stats in ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan vs South Africa record: The SportsRush brings you the H2H record of Shikhar Dhawan vs Kagiso Rabada.

The 1st ODI of the 3-match series between India and South Africa will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. There are some weather concerns in the match, and it will be interesting to see the impact of rain in this match.

The T20 World Cup is on the radar, and the 14 Indian players involved in the World Cup are not playing this series. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the side, whereas there are high chances of Rahul Tripathi playing this match. Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj will be leading the pace attack of the side.

South Africa lost the T20Is, but they will fancy their chances in the ODIs against India with the majority of their big names missing. David Miller was excellent in the T20Is, where Quinton de Kock also played a good knock in the last T20I. The bowling unit of the side looks great.

Shikhar Dhawan vs South Africa record

Shikhar Dhawan has been one of India’s most consistent openers in the ODIs, and he will yet again lead India’s charge in the series against South Africa. The southpaw has played some good knocks this year, and he possesses an excellent record against the Proteas in ODIs.

Dhawan has played 21 ODIs against South Africa, where he has scored 967 runs in 20 innings at an average of 50.89 with the help of 3 centuries and 6 half-centuries. These are some excellent numbers, and Dhawan would want to continue his form in the upcoming ODI series as well.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Kagiso Rabada head to head stats in ODIs

Kagiso Rabada will be handling the new ball for the South African team, and it is certain that Rabada will have a face-off against the Indian skipper Dhawan. The battle between them will be an interesting one to watch out for in this series. Till now, both of them haven’t faced much in the ODIs.

Dhawan has faced 17 balls against Rabada, where he has scored 25 runs at a strike-rate of 147.05. Rabada has not been able to dismiss once in the ODIs so far. Both of them would want to improve their record against each other.