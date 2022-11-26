Shiv Chanderpaul son: Is Chandrapaul Hemraj son of Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies cricketer?

Shivnarine Chanderpaul has to be one of the best-ever players to play cricket for the West Indian team. Hailing from Guyana, he is the first Indo-Caribbean player to represent West Indies in 100 test matches. In 164 tests, Chanderpaul scored 11867 runs at 51.37 with the help of 30 centuries and 66 half-centuries.

Chanderpaul recently was named the coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2022, and they surprised everyone by winning the title. The Tallawahs were considered one of the weakest teams on paper, but the way they played in the tournament was outstanding. They defeated Barbados Royals in the final of the tournament.

Not only tests, but Chanderpaul was brilliant in the ODI format as well for the West Indies. He scored 8778 runs at 41.60 with the help of 11 centuries and 59 half-centuries. With over 27,000 FC runs under his belt, it is safe to say that Chanderpaul is one of the West Indies’ greats.

Shiv Chanderpaul son

Tagenarine Chanderpaul is the son of legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul, and he is also in line to make his test debut for West Indies against Australia. He is selected in the West Indies squad for the Australia test series, and he has been excellent in the ongoing practice match against Prime Minister’s XI.

Tagenarine scored a century in the 1st innings of the practice match, whereas he smashed a half-century in the 2nd innings. It is safe to say that he will open in the 1st test vs Australia. Having already scored 5 centuries and 10 half-centuries in FC cricket, Tagenarine’s playing style resembles a lot of his father.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul having scored a century in the first innings, is 53 not out in the 2nd inning vs PM’s XI. We’ve known it for many years, but it is still remarkable how much his animations and batting style mimics’ his dads. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 26, 2022

Chandrapaul Hemraj is another cricketer from Guyana, but he is not at all related to Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Hemraj plays for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL, and he had a terrible season in 2022. He scored 156 runs in the tournament and managed to scalp just three wickets.