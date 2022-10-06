Shreyas Iyer last 10 innings in ODI: Shreyas Iyer last 10 ODI innings full list

Shreyas Iyer last 10 innings: The Indian vice-captain counterattacked from the word go under testing circumstances tonight.

India fell short by 9 runs in the recently concluded first ODI against South Africa in Lucknow. However, a valiant batting performance will be remembered for vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (50) and wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson (86*) scoring fighting individual half-centuries.

Not among the biggest of partnerships by any angle but a 54-ball 67-run fifth-wicket partnership broke the shackles at a time when India had slipped into a shell.

With neither of their Top Four batters striking at more than 55, it was Iyer who was brave enough to play his shots from the word go. It was at that exact time that South African spinners, Keshav Maharaj in particular, were making full use of the conditions by turning the ball square at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Realizing the demand at hand with needing to score around nine runs per over, a courageous Iyer stepped out of his crease to hit Tabraiz Shamsi for a boundary down the ground. A rally of boundaries followed soon as the right-handed batter hit six of them on the next 13 balls that he faced. An array of shots, including a couple of lucky ones, saw Iyer dominating both Shamsi and pacer Lungi Ngidi.

Iyer, who hit a total of eight fours at a strike rate of 135.13 in his 50 (37), reminded one of his match-winning counterattacking half-centuries in India vs Sri Lanka second Test match on a rank turner in Bengaluru earlier this year.

Shreyas Iyer last 10 innings in ODI

In some form this year especially in this format, Iyer has scored 370 runs in his last 10 ODI innings at an average and strike rate of 37 and 91.35 respectively. As far as 2022 is concerned, Iyer’s 345 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 43.12 and 92 respectively.

Runs Balls 4s 6s Opposition Ground Year 50 37 8 0 South Africa Lucknow 2022 44 34 4 1 West Indies Port of Spain 2022 63 71 4 1 West Indies Port of Spain 2022 54 57 5 2 West Indies Port of Spain 2022 80 111 9 0 West Indies Ahmedabad 2022 26 34 2 0 South Africa Cape Town 2022 11 14 0 0 South Africa Paarl 2022 17 17 1 0 South Africa Paarl 2022 6 9 1 0 England Pune 2021 19 21 2 0 Australia Canberra 2020

In what was Iyer’s 12th ODI half-century tonight, it was his sixth at home, fourth in 2022, third under Shikhar Dhawan (4) and at No. 5 and first against South Africa.