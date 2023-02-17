Shubman Gill sister name: Shubman Gill sister Instagram account ID

Despite a lot of calls, Indian batter Shubman Gill has not got an opportunity to feature in the 2nd Test as well against Australia in Delhi as the team management has decided to stick with KL Rahul. Gill’s career is on a rise, and it is safe to say that the batter from Punjab has sealed his place in the white-ball formats of the game.

Gill recently scored a Test century as well against Bangladesh. The last year has been great for the talented batter, and he would want to make this year count as well. Apart from his cricketing abilities, Gill remains in the headlines for his personal life as well.

Gill is slowly becoming an important name among the brands, and he is famous for his fashion sense as well. He recently got a new haircut which was appreciated by many. Even the love life of Gill is discussed quite a lot in the media. Recently, in an ODI match, the Indore crowd chanted “Apni bhabhi kaisi ho, Sara bhabhi jaisi ho [Shubman’s Gill girlfriend should be like Sara]”

Shubman Gill sister name

Shahneel Gill is the sister of Shubman Gill, and both of them have shared quite a few pictures of themselves on Instagram. There is not much information about Shahneel about his profession, but she is quite popular and active on Instagram where she has over 62k followers on the platform.

Shahneel is a social media influencer who has done quite a few brand endorsement deals as well, and her Instagram handle is @shahneelgill. Even Sara Tendulkar follows Shahneel on Instagram, there were a lot of news about the relationship between Sara and Shubman, but there was nothing concrete.

The love life of Shubman is discussed quite a lot, and he is now rumoured to be in a relationship with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. Gill appeared on actor Sonam Bajwa’s Punjabi chat show named Dil Diyan Gallan, where he provided hints about dating the Bollywood actor.