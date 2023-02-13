Shubman Gill Haircut: How much does Shubman Gill’s new haircut costs?

The reputation of Shubman Gill has grown leaps and bounds in the last one year. Gill got a lot of opportunities to open in the ODI format in the absence of Rohit Sharma, and he grabbed it with both hands. The ongoing home season has been fantastic for the talented batter from Punjab.

Gill recently scored a double-century in ODIs, whereas he also scored a century in a T20I against New Zealand, which made him just the 5th Indian batter after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to score centuries in all three formats of the game.

The Indian team management decided to pick KL Rahul over Gill in the 1st Test against Australia, and it was criticized as well. Gill scored his maiden Test century recently against Bangladesh, and it will be interesting to see if he will get his chances in the Delhi Test match.

Shubman Gill Haircut

Shubman Gill is certainly one of the most exciting prospects in Indian cricket, and he is slowly becoming a style icon as well. Gill is now collaborating with a lot of brands, and he loves experimenting with his looks. He recently did a video for a brand where he was with performing with Indian rapper Naezy.

Gill has donned a new haircut ahead of the 2nd Test against Australia, and he shared a video on Instagram as well flaunting his new look. He was looking dapper in his new haircut, and he complimented it with cool red shades. The fans also liked Gill’s new look as they showed their love in the comments section.

Gill got his haircut done by famous hair stylist Aalim Hakim. Hakim is one of the best in his business, and a lot of celebrities from both Bollywood and the Sports industry go to him for hair-related stuff. According to the official website, a haircut from Hakim costs anywhere between 20,000-25,000.