Shubman Gill vs SRH stats and last 5 innings list: Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL records

Shubman Gill vs SRH stats: The in-form batter from Gujarat Titans will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 10th time in his career.

The 21st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad finally managed to get off the mark on the points table in their last match against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans’ thrilling victory over Punjab Kings ensured their unbeaten spree in the tournament (only team to do so).

Shubman Gill vs SRH stats

Third-highest IPL 2022 run-scorer and highest for his team for now, Titans opening batter Shubman Gill has scored 180 runs at an average and strike rate of 60 and 166.66 including a couple of half-centuries.

With his opening partner Matthew Wade yet to get going this season, Gill will once again be expected to do the heavy-lifting in this match. In what will be his 10th match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gill has scored 232 runs at an average and strike rate of 38.67 and 112.62 respectively against them previously.

While Gill had scored a half-century in his last encounter with SRH in Dubai last year, his career-best knock had come in Abu Dhabi during IPL 2020. Chasing a 143-run target, Gill had scored 70* (62) in a match-winning 92-run partnership for the fourth wicket alongside the then Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan.

Runs Balls 4s 6s Ground Year 57 51 10 0 Dubai 2021 15 13 1 0 Chennai 2021 36 37 5 0 Abu Dhabi 2020 70* 62 5 2 Abu Dhabi 2020 3 4 0 0 Hyderabad 2019

Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL records

Slated to face Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplay itself, Gill would want to improve his head-to-head record against this experienced campaigner.

It is worth mentioning that Gill has scored 31 (33) with the help of four fours at a strike rate of 93.93 across six IPL innings against Kumar in the past. Been dismissed by Kumar once in this format, it will be interesting to see if an in-form Gill will be able to dictate terms on Monday or not.