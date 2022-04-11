Shubhman Gill wife: Is Shubman Gill married? Shubman Gill siblings and family details

Shubhman Gill wife: Shubhman Gill has been in tremendous form for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2022.

IPL 2022 is up and running, and Gujarat Titans have been unbeaten in the tournament so far. Shubhman Gill has played a big part in Gujarat’s success this season. Gill has scored 80 runs in three games this season, courtesy of two half-centuries.

Shubhman Gill scored 96 runs in 59 balls against Punjab Kings at a strike rate of 162.71. He also played a knock of 84 balls in 46 balls at a strike rate of 182.61 against Delhi Capitals. Shubhman has handled the batting of the Gujarat Titans on his own.

Shubhman Gill, who made his IPL debut in 2018 has scored 1597 runs at 33.27. Kolkata Knight Riders bought Shubhman Gill in 2018 after the successful U19 World Cup. Ahead of IPL 2022 auction, Gujarat Titans signed Shubhman Gill for a price of INR 7 crores. The Titans signed Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan as well along with Gill.

Shubhman Gill wife: Is Shubman Gill married?

Shubhman Gill is just 22 years old, and he is not married yet. However, it is rumoured that he is dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Both of them neither denied their relationship nor accepted it.

Both of them have engaged in quite a few Instagram banters as well. Sara Tendulkar also wished Shubhman Gill “happy birthday” on his live stream. Even earlier in 2022, it was rumoured that both of them were on a goa trip together.

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill together 👀 even the background has same people #SaraTendulkar #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/TO67OVhqyW — shreya🌹 (@virat_kohli9) September 4, 2021

In a picture posted on Instagram, Sara was seen sitting in a car absorbing the sunset, and it was rumoured that she is inside Shubhman Gill’s Thar, which was awarded to him for his brilliant performance on the Australian tour.

Shubman Gill siblings and family details

Lakwinder Singh Gill, who is a farmer by profession is the father of Shubhman Gill, whereas Kirat Gill is Shubhman’s mother. Shubhman Gill also has one sister in Shahneel Kaur Gill.