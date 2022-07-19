Sky Sports Commentators 2022: ENG vs SA ODI commentators list

Sky Sports Commentators 2022: The Sportsush presents the commentary panel of ongoing England versus South Africa ODI series.

During the ongoing first ODI of South Africa’s tour of England at the Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street, South Africa have posted their highest-ever score in One-Dayers versus England in their own backyard.

A fine century from Rassie Van der Dussen (133 off 117), and half-century knocks from Janneman Malan (57 off 77) and Aiden Markram (77 off 61), meant that the Proteas powered their way through to post 333/5 on the scoreboard.

It is worth of a mention that a 151-run partnership off mere 122 deliveries for the third wicket between Markram and van der Dussen laid the foundation for a score in excess of 300, with the English bowlers found struggling in what is one of the hottest days in the city today. Also, the partnership is the highest-ever for the third wicket at the Chester-Le-Street.

In reply, at the time of writing, England have got off to a cautious start, having posted 47 on the board without any loss after the end of the mandatory powerplay.

Sky Sports Commentators 2022

England fast-bowler Mark Wood, who today confirmed to undergo a second operation on his right elbow, after picking a five-fer for his club Ashington Cricket Club on Saturday, has joined the star-studded Sky Sports commentary panel for the ongoing ODI series between the two sides.

Having garnered praises from fans in social media already for his commentary skills, he has been spoken highly of in particular for the game analysis alongside Shaun Pollock, during the ongoing first ODI.

Apart from Wood and Shaun Pollock, the Sky Sports commentary panel for the ENG versus SA ODI series includes Mark Butcher, Nick Knight, Kumar Sangakkara and Nasser Hussain.

“When does a niggle become so bad that you have to say I can’t bowl anymore?” 🤔 Nasser Hussain and Mark Wood take a look at the difference in Ben Stokes’ bowling from now to when fully fit a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/8oeY6sXUtp — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 19, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.