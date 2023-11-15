Tyreek Hill is Not Pleased With IShowSpeed’s Almost Fatal Coke & Mentos Challenge Video; “Our Kids Generation is Screwed”

Tyreek Hill is a fun-fan at heart, who likes to connect with an array of young talents. He has a YouTube channel utilized for posting some interesting content online. This has encouraged him to have ties with many YouTubers. However, not every piece of content produced by the youngsters seems to impress the WR.

Tyreek Hill found himself unimpressed by IShowSpeed’s recent action captured in one of his daring videos. He undertook the controversial ‘Coke and Mentos’ challenge. This involves combining Mentos candies with Coca-Cola, resulting in an explosive reaction.

However, what caught Tyreek’s attention was the extreme nature of Speed’s attempt and the potential dangers associated with it. Tyreek Hill couldn’t keep himself from expressing his disbelief via a tweet, writing, “Our kids generation is screwed smh”

The online community also didn’t hold back from responding to Tyreek’s tweet, most of whom called Speed out for the attempt:

It is not just the Miami Dolphins WR who disapproves of IShowSpeed’s nature and content. Even a broadcasting platform severed ties with him in the past for his association with controversies.

When Speed’s Controversial Comments Became Costly

This is not the first time that IShowSpeed has taken center stage in a controversy. He has been spotted at the nucleus of various controversial comments in the past. Underlining the nature of IShowSpeed’s history, Sky Sport tried to sever ties with the YouTuber after misogynistic comments surfaced online.

Despite his substantial following on social media platforms like TikTok, IG, and YouTube, the broadcaster chose not to collaborate with him again. The past clips of his misogynistic and derogatory comments emerged after he announced the United’s match against Fulham during the Carabao Cup Match.

He has mainly acquired a widespread following for his video game videos including FIFA. Even as his online presence remained remarkable, all traces of the YouTuber were removed from Sky Sports’ social media accounts. Interestingly, the YouTuber has been associated with charity events like football matches as well. However, the nature of his comments compelled the broadcasters to sever all ties.

IShowSpeed’s controversies have changed nature from being hurtful to outrightly damaging for the viewers. Tyreek Hill, who believes in humor and promotes quality content called the YouTuber for his content’s degrading nature. Resonating with the Dolphins WR‘s reactions, even the fans agree that the growth of such content is counterproductive. Additionally, the attempt to risk one’s life is what makes the content even more disastrous.