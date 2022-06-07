SL vs AUS streaming channel in India and UK: Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 2022 live TV channel in USA

SL vs AUS streaming channel in India and UK: Australia commence with their multi-format tour of Sri Lanka with a three-match T20I series.

During the first T20I of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Australia skipper Aaron Finch has won the Toss and elected to bat first on what looks like an excellent pitch to bat on.

True to the nature of the pitch, the young Sri Lankan side got off to an excellent start with their opening pair of Pathum Nissanka (36 off 31) and Danusha Gunathilaka (26 off 15) racing away with their start of 39 runs in mere 4.2 Overs.

24-year-old Charith Asalanka then carried on with the fiery start as he alongside Nissanka, took the team total beyond the 100-run mark in only their 12 Over.

After 12 overs, Sri Lanka are 100/2.

Australia’s in-form pacer Josh Hazlewood has been the pick of the Australian bowlers so far, having gotten rid of Gunathilaka, while leaking mere 7 runs in his two Overs thus far.

For those unaware, the ongoing three match T20I series would also be followed by a five-match ODI series and a couple of Test matches as well.

While Sri Lanka have forged a decent side comprising promising youngsters, world champions Australia have also toured with an almost full strength squad.

SL vs AUS streaming channel in India and UK

The ongoing multi-format series between the two sides would be broadcast live on the Sony Sports network in India.

Sony Six and Sony Ten 2 are the particular channels which are currently on with the live broadcast of the ongoing first T20I and then the rest of the matches as well.

Online users can also watch the match live on the Sony Liv app after paying the subscription fees.

As far as the fans in UK are concerned, they can catch-up with the live broadcast on the ‘HUM Masala’ channel.

USA viewers can watch the same live on Willow TV (TV and digital).