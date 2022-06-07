SL vs AUS commentators 2022: Full list of English commentators for Sri Lanka vs Australia T20Is

SL vs AUS commentators 2022: The SportsRush brings you the list of English commentators for Sri Lanka vs Australia T20Is.

Hosts Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the 1st T20I of the three-match T20I series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Sri Lankan team went to Australia earlier this year, where the Aussies hammered the Sri Lankan side.

The current T20 World Champions will miss the services of Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa in this series, but the rest of the first team is intact. Australia have already announced their playing 11, where they have gone with just one spinner in Ashton Agar. The rest of the team was predictable.

The Sri Lankan team can be a different beast at their home because of their spinners. Wanindu Hasaranga, along with Maheesh Theekshana can cause a lot of problems on the track of Colombo. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is back in the side after a strong IPL season.

Here’s your playing XI for the 1st T20I against Australia! 🇱🇰⚔️🇦🇺#SLvAUS #CheerForLions pic.twitter.com/LIZTh6kmT8 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 7, 2022

SL vs AUS commentators 2022

There will be a six-member English commentary panel for Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I series. Sony Sports Network will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Australia series in India.

Australia’s Brad Haddin will lead the Australian contingent in the commentary box. This is Haddin’s first tour as a commentator in Sri Lanka. The former Australian wicket-keeper has also worked with SRH as their coach in IPL.

Pakistan’s Aamir Sohail and South Africa’s H.D. Ackermann are also a part of the English commentary team for Sri Lanka vs Australia T20Is. Both of them are very experienced in the broadcasting line.

From Sri Lanka, the trio of Russel Arnold, Roshan Abeysinghe and Farveez Maharoof will also be part of the commentary panel. Arnold and Abeysinghe are the regular faces of the Sri Lankan commentary roster, whereas former pacer Maharoof will also be present.

SL vs AUS commentators 2022: Roshan Abeysinghe, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Aamir Sohail, H.D. Ackerman, Brad Haddin.