R Premadasa Stadium pitch report for T20: SL vs AUS 2nd T20I pitch report Colombo today match

R Premadasa Stadium pitch report for T20: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of SL vs AUS 2nd T20I game in Colombo.

After winning the first T20I match, the Australian team would want to win the 2nd T20I under a space of 24 hours to claim the series win. The Australian team was on fire in the last match, where they defeated the Sri Lankan team easily by ten wickets.

The 2nd match will also be played at the very same venue, and this will certainly encourage the Australian camp. Although, Mitchell Starc will not be a part of this match due to an injury. The Sri Lankan side would want to bounce back, where they need to improve in all the departments.

R Premadasa Stadium pitch report for T20

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium is generally a flat one, and the batters can play their shots easily. A total of 42 T20I matches have been played on this ground, where 23 matches have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings score at this ground has been 153 runs.

There is a variable bounce on the wicket, so the batters need to settle down at first in order to start playing their shots. The weather is also expected to be an overcast one in this match, so the pacers will again have their say tonight. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood proved their class in the first T20I.

Not the start we wanted, but we will look to bounce back in the matches ahead. #SLvAUS #CheerForLions pic.twitter.com/ximU8KNUGg — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 7, 2022

In the last five T20Is at this stadium, the chasing teams have easily won the match four times, so it is clear that the team winning the toss would want to bowl first. Bangladesh have registered the highest score on this track (215/5), whereas Aghanistan have registered the lowest score here (80/10).

In case of heavy rain, the wicket may get damp, and the spinners can have their say in that case. Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga has enjoyed bowling at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.