SL vs IRE head to head in T20 history: Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 head to head records and stats

Sri Lanka and Ireland will be facing each other for the third time in T20Is. Photo Credits: Times of India and Cricket Ireland

SL vs IRE head to head in T20 history: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for SL vs IRE T20 World Cup match.

The 15th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between Sri Lanka and Ireland at the Blundstone Arena tomorrow. An afternoon match will be the third Super 12 match and the first involving teams from First Round.

Seventh match to be played at the Bellerive Oval, Sri Lanka will be playing their maiden T20I at this venue on Sunday. Ireland, on the other hand, have won two and lost one of their three Hobart T20Is (all in this tournament).

In what will only be the seventh international match between Sri Lanka and Ireland, it will be the third (all in T20 World Cups) in this format and only the first to be played in Australia.

ALSO READ: Highest innings total at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

The last Sri Lanka-Ireland T20I was played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium during ICC T20 World Cup 2021 First Round. A one-sided contest had witnessed Sri Lanka winning by 70 runs. Half-centuries by Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga in the first innings were followed by spinner Maheesh Theekshana picking three and pacers Lahiru Kumara and Chamika Karunaratne pitcking a couple of wickets each.

SL vs IRE head to head in T20 history

Total number of matches played: 2

Matches won by SL: 2

Matches won by IRE: 0

Matches played at a neutral venue: 2 (SL 2, IRE 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 2 (SL 2, IRE 0)

SL average score against IRE: 158

IRE average score against SL: 118

Most runs for SL: 71 (Wanindu Hasaranga)

Most runs for IRE: 41 (Andy Balbirnie)

Most wickets for SL: 3 (Maheesh Theekshana)

Most wickets for IRE: 4 (Josh Little)

Most catches for SL: 1 (Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana)

Most catches for IRE: 1 (Gareth Delany and Harry Tector)

Today…a gym and recovery session. Good to be indoors – with 🤞 tomorrow is dry.#BackingGreen #T20WorldCup ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/ECCx7uXW93 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) October 22, 2022

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).