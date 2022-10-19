SL vs NED T20 head to head record: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands head to head records and stats

SL vs NED T20 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for SLvs NED T20 World Cup match.

The ninth First Round match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between Sri Lanka and Netherlands in Geelong tomorrow. The penultimate match of this tournament to be played at this venue has it in it to finalize at least one team which would be qualifying for the Super 12s.

In spite of losing their tournament opener to Namibia on Sunday at the same venue, Sri Lanka appear to have a lot of fight left in them to not only qualify for the next round but also give a strong fight to comparatively stronger oppositions. Having said that, the same wouldn’t happen if they lose their second match across five days.

Table-toppers in First Round, Netherlands would be wanting to finish this round whilst remaining at the same position. To ensure that, Netherlands will have to defeat Sri Lanka in what will be the third T20I between these two teams.

ALSO READ: Simonds Stadium, Geelong, pitch report for tomorrow match

Set to face each other for the first time since their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 clash in Sharjah, fans of both the teams would be praying for a more interesting match than Sri Lanka bundling out Netherlands before the 50-run mark like their previous two encounters.

SL vs NED T20 head to head record

Total number of matches played: 2

Matches won by SL: 2

Matches won by NED: 0

Matches played at neutral venues: 2 (SL 2, NED 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 2 (SL 2, NED 0)

SL average score against NED: 43

NED average score against SL: 42

Most runs for SL: 6 (Charith Asalanka)

Most runs for NED: 16 (Tom Cooper)

Most wickets for SL: 3 (Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara)

Most wickets for NED: 1 (Brandon Glover and Paul van Meekeren)

Most catches for SL: NA

Most catches for NED: 1 (Fred Klaasen and Paul van Meekeren)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).