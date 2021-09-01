SL vs SA Head to Head Records in ODIs | Sri Lanka vs South Africa Stats | Colombo ODI

SL vs SA Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first SL vs SA ODI.

The first ODI of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka will be played at the R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo tomorrow. Having last played an ODI series in Sri Lanka in 2018, South Africa are touring the island nation after three years.

A primary reason behind not being able to pick a favourite among these two sides is the lack of experience in both the camps. In the middle of a transition phase, both Sri Lanka and South Africa fielding comparatively inexperienced teams has it in it to put on display an intriguing contest in this three-match series.

😅 High temperatures greeted the #Proteas as they enjoyed their first training session after completing their quarantine period#SLvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/q67PDe3817 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 29, 2021

As far as their Head-to-Head record against each other is concerned, Sri Lanka are behind South Africa in the 77 ODIs that they have played against each other till now. Having said that, Sri Lanka have done exceedingly well when it comes to playing at home against the Proteas.

SL vs SA Head to Head Records in ODIs

Total number of matches played: 77

Matches won by SL: 31

Matches won by SA: 44

Matched played in Sri Lanka: 24 (SL 16, SA 7)

Matches played in South Africa: 33 (SL 7, SA 25)

Most runs for SL (among current players): 384 (Kusal Perera)

Most runs for SA (among current players): 146 (Reeza Hendricks)

Most wickets for SL: 16 (Akila Dananjaya)

Most wickets for SA: 23 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most catches for SL: 9 (Dhananjaya de Silva)

Most catches for SA: 6 (Kagiso Rabada)

The last time when Sri Lanka and South Africa had locked horns against each other was in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match in Chester-le-Street. In what was a thumping victory, South Africa had sealed a 204-run target in the 38th over on the back of individual half-centuries from former captains in Hashim Amla (80 not out) and Faf du Plessis (96 not out).