Small AB de Villiers Dewald Brevis IPL Price: Is Dewald Brevis son of ABD? What is Dewald Brevis and ABD relation?

Small AB de Villiers Dewald Brevis IPL Price: South African Dewald Brevis is playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.

South African U-19 sensation Dewald Brevis proved his class to the world in the ICC U-19 World Cup. South Africa could not perform that well, but they gave a future superstar to cricket in Dewald Brevis.

Brevis finished as the highest run-scorer with 506 runs at 84.33, whereas the 2nd highest run-scorer finished with 380 runs. Apart from batting, Brevis also took seven wickets with his leg break bowling.

Dewald Brevis proved his class in the IPL 2022 by smashing Rahul Chahar for four consecutive sixes in the game between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. In the game against Lucknow Super Giants, Brevis scored 31 runs in just 13 balls at a strike rate of 238.46.

Dewald Brevis smashes 4️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/5PS9TqAbyB — SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) April 14, 2022

Dewald Brevis kept his base price at just INR 20 Lacs in the IPL 2022 auction. Chennai Super Kings took no time to begin the proceedings and Punjab Kings also joined them quickly. In no time, the bid reached crores. Mumbai Indians entered late, and they bought Dewald Brevis for INR 3 crores in the auction.

Dewald Brevis is an uncapped player and has just played in the U-19 World Cup for South Africa. The bidding war proved that everyone saw something special in the all-rounder from South Africa.

Is Dewald Brevis son of ABD?

Dewald Brevis is not at all related to AB de Villiers. He is called Baby AB because of the similarity in their gameplay and shot-making. In an interview earlier this year, Dewald said that he is not even close to AB de Villiers.

“To be called Baby AB…I don’t even know what to say,” Brevis said.

“I am nowhere near what AB de Villiers was. He is a guy I grew up idolising, he was my role model from the first time I watched cricket. But I love being called that, it’s a real honour and surreal.”