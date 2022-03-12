Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur: Twitter reactions on Smriti and Harman scoring centuries vs West Indies Women in Women’s World Cup

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur stitched a century partnership in the Women’s World Cup game to make India’s case strong.

Smriti Mandhana has been a powerful force of the Indian Women’s team, and she proved her class again. After winning the opening game against Pakistan, the Indian team lost their next game convincingly to the New Zealand side.

In an important game against West Indies, India opted to bat first on a flat Hamilton wicket. Both teams went with unchanged line-ups. Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia added 49 runs for the first wicket, but then India lost wickets in Tandem. After losing Yastika Bhatia at a team score of 49, Team India was 3 down at 78 runs.

The duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana took the toll on them and stitched an amazing partnership. Both of them combined for 184 runs for the fourth wickets and turned the tide in India’s favour.

Smriti Mandhana completed her century in just 108 balls. On the 2nd ball of the 40th over, Mandhana smashed a four down the square leg to complete her 2nd Women’s World Cup century.

Apart from Smriti Mandhana, Indian vice-captain Harmanrpreet Kaur also scored a century. Harmanpreet has been criticized a lot for her form, but she proved her class yet again. She completed her century in just 100 balls courtesy of eight fours and two sixes. This was Harmanpreet’s fourth ODI ton and second in the World Cups.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur: Twitter Reactions

Indian veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle had a lot of praise for Smriti Mandhana. This is Smriti’s third 50+ plus score in the last four games in New Zealand.

That was some innings from Smriti Mandhana! So classy and equally powerful on both sides. Joy to watch. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 12, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the FIRST Indian to score 3 hundreds in the Women’s ODI World Cup.

Most hundreds:

3 – Harmanpreet Kaur

2 – Smriti Mandhana

2 – Mithali Raj Harmanpreet also scored the only hundred by an Indian in Women’s T20 World Cup.#CWC22 #INDvWI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 12, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur’s strike-rate in World Cup matches is 95.96, the highest in the tournament history. Minimum: 500 runs. #CWC22 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 12, 2022

