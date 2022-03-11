India Women vs West Indies Women Live Telecast Channel in India and US: When and where to watch IND W vs WI W World Cup 2022 match?

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Telecast Channel in India and US: The SportsRush brings you the broadcasting details of the game.

India Women will take West Indies Women in their next league game of ICC Women’s World Cup. Indian Women have won one of their two games in the tournament so far, whereas the West Indies Women are still unbeaten in the tournament.

The batting of the Indian has been a thing of worry for the side. Mithali Raj has said that the batters of the side need to take some responsibility. Smriti Mandhana has scored one half-century in the tournament, whereas Harmanpreet Kaur played a fine knock in the last game.

The bowling of the side looks good. Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been outstanding with the ball, whereas Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, and Sneh Rana have also bowled well.

West Indies Women have played better than the expectations. Hayley Matthew shas been excellent as an all-rounder. She has already scored a century, whereas she has been great with the bowl as well. Deandra Dottin has also been a great asset for the side. Stefanie Taylor has struggled with the bat so far, but she bowled well in the last game.

Anisa Mohammad has been the leading spinner of the West Indian team, whereas Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman are taking care of the pace battery of the side.

⏰ ❓#TeamIndia will take on the West Indies in their 3⃣rd #CWC22 clash at the Seddon Park, Hamilton tomorrow. #WIvIND Drop in your messages in the comments below & wish our team. pic.twitter.com/2oMXFBCxU7 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 11, 2022

Country TV Digital India Star Sports Disney+Hotstar USA Willow TV ESPN+ UK & ROI Sky Sports Cricket SkyGo & Sky Sports YouTube Australia WWC Channel (Fox 507) Kayo New Zealand Sky Sports Cricket SkyNow and SkyGo South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa Supersport SwitchTV & StarzPlay

The match between India Women and West Indies Women will start at 6.30 AM IST. A win for West Indies will almost seal their place in the semi-final of the tournament, whereas a defeat can halt Indian chances to qualify. West Indies, Australia, and South Africa are the only unbeaten teams of the tournament so far.