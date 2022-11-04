“Someone like Cameron Green”: Mark Taylor wants Australia to name a young T20I captain keeping ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in mind

If everything goes right, Australia will have to name their new T20I captain after the ongoing T20 World Cup. Current captain Aaron Finch has not announced his T20I retirement yet, but a lot of reports are indicating that Finch has played his last international game for the Australian side. Former Aussie player Mark Taylor has given his views on the same.

Finch has been going through a rough batting patch for a long now, and he announced his ODI retirement earlier this year. After a lot of debates and speculations, Australian test captain Pat Cummins was made the new ODI captain of the side as well. Finch is still the leader of the T20I team.

Finch missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan, where Matthew Wade led in his absence. It is tough to say whether Finch will play another International match for Australia as he is expected to announce his retirement soon. It will be interesting to see who will be the new T20I captain of the side.

Mark Taylor wants Australia to name a young T20I captain

Former Australian player Mark Taylor wants Cricket Australia to appoint a young captain for Australia keeping the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in mind. He said that this is the right time to fuse the leadership into the younger generation. Taylor points out that players like Warner and Smith will be in their late 30s, and there is no sense to make them the captain.

Taylor believes that the next T20 World Cup is in two years, and the new captain should get some time in order to settle his team. He said that the rebuilding of the T20 side should right away start after the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Australia’s next major assignment in T20 cricket is the World Cup in two years time,” he said on Wide World of Sports’ Outside the Rope.

“Bear in mind that David Warner will be almost 38, Steve Smith will be 35?,” Matthew Wade’s probably out of contention because he’ll be 36.”

Mark Taylor picks his choices for Australia’s T20I captaincy

Mark Talor said that the side that won the T20 World Cup last year was an oldish side, and the same players cannot continue to deliver every time. He said that Mitchell Marsh can be tried as captain or players like Travis Head or Alex Carey, who have captained in the BBL can also be considered. Taylor also mentions the name of young all-rounder Cameron Green.

“We’ve got quite an oldish T20 side that won last year, I think they’ve got to be looking at someone like Mitch Marsh, Travis Head if he makes the team, Alex Carey if he takes the gloves, or someone like Cameron Green, who’s in and out of the team at the moment,” Mark Taylor added.