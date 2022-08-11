South Africa T20 League 2023: CSK, Mumbai Indians and other IPL team player list in South Africa League

South Africa T20 League 2023: The SportsRush brings you the list of players signed by all six franchises in the upcoming T20 league.

The inaugural edition of the South Africa T20 League is set to start in January 2023, and six teams have started their preparation for the same. All six teams are bought by the IPL owners only, and they have now started the process of building their teams.

Ahead of the full draft of the tournament, a direct acquisition round took place where all the six teams signed some players in their team. Most of the franchises have used their IPL connection to retain the players from their IPL side only.

South Africa T20 League 2023

Chennai Super Kings, who have bought the Cape Town franchise in the league have signed Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali for the upcoming season. Moeen Ali was bought by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, and he has been an integral part of the side since then.

Faf du Plessis has represented Chennai Super Kings from 2011-2021, except in 2016 and 2017, when the CSK were suspended from the competition. He was bought up by RCB in IPL 2022, but he will link up with the Chennai franchise in the South Africa league.

Mumbai Indians, who have bought the Cape Town franchise have roped in four players in the direct acquisition. Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran will be a part of the franchise in the competition. All four of them have proved their mettle in the T20 format.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals-owned Paarl franchise have retained their star batter Jos Buttler for the upcoming season. The Royals reached the finals of the IPL 2022, and Buttler played a huge part in it. He won the orange cap of the tournament for scoring the most amount of runs.

Delhi Capitals-owned Pretoria franchise and Sunrisers Hyderabad-owned Gqeberha franchise have signed Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram, respectively, in the direct acquisition. Nortje has been a vital part of the Delhi Capitals, whereas Aiden Markram was also brilliant for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022.

Lastly, the brand new IPL 2022 side Lucknow Super Giants, who have bought the Durban franchise have roped in ace South African batter Quinton de Kock. Kock has already said that he will focus on white-ball cricket now, and he was brilliant for the franchise in IPL 2022.