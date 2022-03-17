South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa: When and where to watch SA vs BAN Centurion ODI?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st SA vs BAN ODI.

The first ODI of the ongoing Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa will be played at the SuperSport Park tomorrow. Centurion, which had hosted international cricket across formats last year, will also be hosting the third ODI on March 23.

Having faced each other last in this format during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England, South Africa and Bangladesh will be locking horns after almost three years.

In what will be the sixth bilateral ODI series between these two teams, South Africa have won four and lost one in the past. However, the Proteas have never lost an ODI against Bangladesh at home. Touring South Africa after almost five years, a first-choice Bangladesh squad would be eager to register an elusive ODI victory here.

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa

Star Sports Network are broadcasting the live streaming of Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa 2022 in India. Unlike the case during India’s tour of South Africa earlier this year, multiple channels in multiple languages won’t be televising this series.

Centurion ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh will be televised on Star Sports First in India which is most likely to comprise of only commentary in only English.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Heading to South Africa. Keep me in your prayers. #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/Uhotmlgnxv — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) March 11, 2022

As far as the fans in South Africa are concerned, they will be able to watch this ODI on their televisions by tuning in to tried and tested SuperSport. Local fans in Bangladesh are likely to be able to watch this series on T Sports.

Date – 18/03/2022 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 01:00 PM (South Africa), 04:30 PM (India) and 05:00 PM (Bangladesh).

TV Channel – Star Sports First (India), SuperSport (South Africa) and T Sports (Bangladesh).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).