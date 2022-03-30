South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa: When and where to watch SA vs BAN Durban Test?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st SA vs BAN Test.

The second leg of Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa in the form of a two-match Test series will commence from tomorrow with the first Test scheduled to be played in Durban. Having last hosted England for white-ball matches a couple of years ago, Kingsmead will be hosting a Test match after three years.

South Africa, who lost both their first-ever ODI and ODI series against Bangladesh at home last week, would be desperate to culminate their international summer on a high. It is worth mentioning that South Africa have never lost a Test match against Bangladesh. As far as playing at home is concerned, they have won all their six Tests against Bangladesh.

Having said that, Bangladesh have a real chance of adding more glory to their historic tour. With a lot of first-choice players in India for Indian Premier League 2022, there is no hiding to the fact that South Africa will be playing this series with a depleted squad with their bowling unit hit the most.

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa

Star Sports Network are broadcasting the live streaming of Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa 2022 in India. As was the case during the ODI series, Star will be televising the Tests on just one channel in just English commentary. Hence, Durban Test between South Africa and Bangladesh will be televised on Star Sports First in India.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

As far as the fans in South Africa are concerned, they will be able to watch this Test match on their televisions by tuning in to tried and tested SuperSport. Local fans in Bangladesh are likely to be able to watch this series on T Sports.

Date – 31/03/2022 (Thursday) – 04/04/2022 (Monday).

Match start Time – 10:00 PM (South Africa), 01:30 PM (India) and 02:00 PM (Bangladesh).

TV Channel – Star Sports First (India), SuperSport (South Africa) and T Sports (Bangladesh).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India) and Rabbithole YouTube channel (Bangladesh).