South Africa vs Bangladesh head to head T20 records: SA vs BAN T20 head to head records and stats

South Africa and Bangladesh will be playing a T20I against each other after a year.

South Africa vs Bangladesh head to head T20: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for SA vs BAN T20 World Cup match.

The 22nd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between South Africa and Bangladesh in Sydney tomorrow. First of the two matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday will also mark the first instance of three matches being played in a day in this tournament.

Been at the wrong end of the first-ever rain-abandoned match of the tournament, South Africa were literally snatched off a victory in their tournament opener against Zimbabwe. Set to face a team which has never defeated them in this format, South Africa would be eyeing two full points. Having said that, weather forecast for this match isn’t very promising either.

Bangladesh, who haven’t had the best of years with respect to the shortest format, are currently at the top of the points table in Group 2. Taking inspiration from the same, Bangladesh would be hoping to receive some assistance from the weather gods in registering their maiden T20I victory against the Proteas.

The third South Africa-Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be their first match against each other in almost a year. The last T20I between these two teams was played during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi when South Africa had registered a 6-wicket victory after bundling out Bangladesh for 84 in 18.2 overs.

South Africa vs Bangladesh head to head T20 records

Total number of matches played: 7

Matches won by SA: 7

Matches won by BAN: 0

Matches played at a neutral venue: 1 (SA 1, BAN 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 2 (SA 2, BAN 0)

SA average score against BAN: 155

BAN average score against SA: 127

Most runs for SA: 162 (David Miller)

Most runs for BAN: 135 (Soumya Sarkar)

Most wickets for SA: 5 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most wickets for BAN: 7 (Shakib Al Hasan)

Most catches for SA: 4 (David Miller and Rilee Rossouw)

Most catches for BAN: 2 (Shakib Al Hasan)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).