“Sport is a great leveller”: David Warner opens up on an amazing T20 World Cup after a forgettable IPL 2021 with Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner has revealed that he was training at his best in the IPL 2021 and knew that a second chance will come in the T20 WC.

Australia won the title of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, and Warner played a huge part in it. Before the tournament, there was a lot of fuss about David Warner. The veteran of 2554 T20I runs, David was under a lot of scrutinies. He scored just three runs in the last four T20 innings before the world cup, whereas he was even dropped from his IPL team. The talk of dropping David Warner was at its peak, but the Aussie team always supported him publically.

However, David Warner won the most prestigious individual award of the tournament. He was awarded the Man of the Tournament for his 289 runs at an average of 48.17.

David Warner reveals he was training at his best during IPL 2021

David Warner has revealed that he was training the “hardest I ever did” so that he can prove everyone on his second chase. Well, he took his second chance quite well with the Aussies.

“Whatever may have been the reason for me not finding a spot in an IPL team, I can tell you I was training the hardest I ever did,” Warner told the ET.

“I didn’t miss a single day. I was batting extremely well in the nets, and it was only a matter of time before it all started to work out. So yes, while it hurt, I knew I would have another opportunity.”

“Sport is a great leveller, and if you are true to the sport and keep working hard, you will always have a second chance.”

“At the same time, there are no complaints. The fans in India have always been there for me, and it is for them that you play. We play to entertain. We play to push for excellence.”

David Warner is named Player of the Tournament for his 289 runs! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/moFerJB0hQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 14, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s director of cricket, Tom Moody has explained the reason behind dropping David Warner.

“A lot of it [dropping Warner out] was to do with the fact that Sunrisers got to a point where they could not qualify,” Moody said.

“It was a case of ‘let’s have a look at Jason Roy and few other young players that are in the squad.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad have still not announced their retentions ahead of the IPL mega auction.