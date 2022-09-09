Road Safety World Series Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch RSWS 2022 matches?

Road Safety World Series Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of RSWS 2022.

The first match of the second season of Road Safety World Series will be played between India Legends and South Africa Legends in Kanpur tomorrow. A tournament which aims for promoting road safety has returned for the second season but with modifications.

A seven-team tournament has been converted into an eight-team tournament with New Zealand joining as the eighth team. Each team will be playing five matches in the league phase before the Top Four qualifying for the semi-finals.

A 22-day tournament will witness a total of 23 matches to be played across four venues namely Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun and Raipur. Spanning across two years due to COVID-19 pandemic, 19 matches of the inaugural season were played across three venues in Mumbai, Pune and Raipur.

Road Safety World Series Live Telecast Channel in India

As was the case during Road Safety World Series 2021, an uncommon channel with respect to televising cricket will be broadcasting Road Safety World Series 2022 in India.

With Viacom18 bagging the broadcasting rights of this tournament, fans will be able to watch the matches on Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits and Sports 18. Considering how the last of the three options is a recently launched dedicated sports channel, it has replaced Rishtey Cineplex and Colours Kannada Cinema from the last season.

Online users can stream RSWS 2022 matches on Viacom18’s streaming application named Voot. Viacom18, which has also won 2023-2027 streaming rights of Indian Premier League, would be expecting some new subscribers ahead of streaming the biggest T20 league in the world.

Batting ka asli baap aa raha hai fir ek baar apne fans ka manoranjan karne! Dekhiye @sachin_rt ko fir ek baar, Road Safety World Series mein, kal se only on @Colors_Cineplex, @voot, @CCSuperhits and @Sports18 pic.twitter.com/sY51XSNmJ6 — Colors Cineplex (@Colors_Cineplex) September 9, 2022

Date – 10/09/2022 (Saturday) – 01/10/2022 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 03:30 PM and 07:30 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits and Sports 18 (India).

Online platforms – Voot (India).