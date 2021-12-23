SRH support staff IPL 2022: Brian Lara and Dale Steyn join Sunrisers Hyderabad coaching staff for 2022 IPL

SRH support staff IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad have included three former overseas cricketers to their support staff for IPL 2022.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have made significant changes to their support staff ahead of the auction for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League. Sunrisers, who had finished at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2021 (their worst-ever performance), have included four former cricketers to bolster their coaching staff.

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara (Strategic Advisor and Batting Coach), former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn (Pace Bowling Coach), former Australia batter Simon Katich (Assistant Coach) and former India batter Hemang Badani (Fielding Coach and Scout) have joined SRH with various designations.

Tom Moody, who had been with the Hyderabad franchise as Director of Cricket last season, had already replaced Trevor Bayliss as the Head Coach for IPL 2022 before today’s announcement.

Readers must note that Moody had coached SRH between 2013-2019 and that their lone IPL title (in 2016) had come under Moody. Apart from Moody, former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan will continue in his role as Strategy and Spin Bowling Coach.

In addition to Bayliss, former India batter VVS Laxman (Mentor) and former Australia wicket-keeper batter Brad Haddin (Assistant Coach) have also been replaced. Laxman, who had most recently joined NCA (National Cricket Academy) as the Director of Cricket, had to part ways with Sunrisers.

Haddin, on the other hand, has been replaced by his former Australian teammate (played 38 international matches across formats) Katich. It was only a few months ago that Katich had stepped away from his position as Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE.

Among the new additions, this will be Lara and Badani’s first-ever association in a coaching role of an IPL team. While Lara hasn’t played in the IPL, Badani was selected by Chennai Super Kings more than a decade ago but wasn’t given a game.

Steyn, who had retired from all formats earlier this year, will also be performing his maiden coaching gig at SRH. Out of Steyn’s four IPL teams in his 11-year old career in the tournament, he had spent five seasons playing for Hyderabad (two for Deccan Chargers and three for Sunrisers). In 37 IPL matches for SRH between 2013-2015, Steyn had picked 33 wickets at an average and economy rate of 29.85 and 6.90 respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad coaching staff IPL 2022

Head coach – Tom Moody

Strategic Advisor and Batting Coach – Brian Lara

Pace Bowling Coach – Dale Steyn

Strategy and Spin Bowling Coach – Muttiah Muralitharan

Assistant Coach – Simon Katich

Fielding Coach and Scout – Hemang Badani

It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned names will have to ponder hard before and during IPL 2022 auction for Sunrisers almost need to build a team from scratch after retaining only three players last month.