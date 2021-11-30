SRH retained players 2022: Why Abdul Samad has been retained by SRH before IPL 2022 auction?

SRH retained players 2022: Why Abdul Samad has been retained ahead of the likes of David Warner and Rashid Khan in IPL 2022?

All the current eight IPL franchises had to finalize and submit their retained players list before the 2022 auctions by November 30 (till 12 pm).

With the deadline finally over, the teams have not only submitted their final list, but credible sources have also revealed the names of the players, the telecast of which would commence by 9:30 pm.

While the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Delhi Capitals (DC) having retained all their four players, the other teams have gone in with a maximum of 3 retained players (a few even two), and are banking to come up with the best of deals during the mega auctions set to take place by January next year.

Surprisingly though, as per EspnCricinfo, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have gone in with two uncapped Indians as their retentions, while their incumbent skipper Kane Williamson was already confirmed as their first retained player a few days ago.

SRH retained players 2022: Why Abdul Samad has been retained?

Having finished last on the points table in IPL 2021, the Sunrisers had plenty to think about as far as their retention list was concerned.

The management’s relationship with their former skipper David Warner had unfortunately gone sour ever since he was dropped midway through the season in this year’s IPL.

Their champion leg-spinner Rashid Khan, was also allegedly, as per reports, unhappy with the SRH management’s decision for not having given him the first retention spot, ahead of Williamson.

Thus, having failed to come in terms and negotiate with the aforementioned players, SRH have decided to rope in their two uncapped players from Jammu and Kashmir- Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

Both the names come in as a bit of a surprise. While Abdul had a pretty ordinary outing with the bat in IPL 2021, speedster Umran Malik had only played a total of three matches for SRH in this year’s IPL.

Talking about numbers, Abdul Samad could manage a total of 111 runs in 10 innings for SRH this year, at an average of mere 12.33. It is his ability to bat aggressively, and a knack of taking on the best fast bowlers in world Cricket- including the likes of Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kagiso Rabada down the order that perhaps SRH have decided to hand him one more year.

Malik, one the other hand, impressed one and all with his consistent raw pace- bowling regularly above 150 kmph mark.

He had played only 3 matches, bowled his full quota of 12 Overs, and picked up a total of 2 wickets at an economy of 8.00 runs per Over for his franchise this year. But, most importantly, enough for the decision makers in the management, to consider him worthy enough to hand him a retention spot.

SRH retained players for IPL 2022: Kane Williamson, Umran Malik, and Abdul Samad.

Having decided to retain 3 players in totality, SRH go into the 2022 auction with a remaining purse of INR 68 Crores. With Williamson bagging the first retention spot, he would earn a total of INR 14 Crores for the upcoming season.

The uncapped Indian players- Umran Malik and Abdul Samad only cost the Sunrisers INR 4 Crores each. INR 90 Crores in the total available purse with each franchise with which they will have to form their team squad.