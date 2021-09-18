SRH team 2021 IPL: How many changes have Sunrisers Hyderabad made to their squad for IPL 2021 Phase 2?

SRH team 2021 IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad have had to make a solitary change to their squad for the remainder of IPL 2021.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the first half of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League earlier this year had witnessed Sunrisers Hyderabad getting off to their worst-ever start on the back of winning just one out of their first seven matches.

The disastrous start in which Sunrisers were facing defeats left, right and centre resulted in the sacking of captain David Warner, their highest run-scorer in the history of IPL. In addition to being replaced by Kane Williamson as the captain, Warner was also made to warm the bench on the back of scoring 193 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 110.28.

With England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow (highest run-scorer in IPL 2021) pulling out of the second phase of IPL 2021, Warner is highly likely to be included into the Playing XI as SRH’s fourth overseas player despite them signing West Indies batsman Sherfane Rutherford.

Currently reeling at the bottom of the points table, Williamson and his men need to win a minimum of six out of their seven remaining IPL 2021 matches in a bid to be in contention for the playoffs.

SRH team 2021 IPL

Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, David Warner, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Sherfane Rutherford, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, J Suchith, Jason Roy.

Last 5 matches – L L L W L

Next match – September 22, vs Delhi Capitals in Dubai

Highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 – Jonny Bairstow (248)

Highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 – Rashid Khan (10)