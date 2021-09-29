SRH vs CSK Head to Head Records in IPL | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings stats | IPL 2021 Match 44

SRH vs CSK Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 44th match of IPL 2021.

The 44th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah tomorrow.

Having lost eight and won just a couple of matches this season, Sunrisers are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Super Kings, who lead overall in their contests against Hyderabad over the years, are at the complete opposite end of the table with eight victories and two losses in their 10 IPL 2021 matches.

Talking about these two teams’ record at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, SRH have won two and lost four out of their six matches at this venue. CSK, on the other hand, have won just a solitary match here losing their last four in a row.

Here’s the story of @BhuviOfficial‘s love and passion for cricket, which saw him rise through the ranks and ultimately be crowned as the “Swing King” 👑#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/jmd0MnSFoJ — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 29, 2021

SRH vs CSK Head to Head Records in IPL

Total number of matches played: 16

Matches won by SRH: 4

Matches won by CSK: 12

Matched played in India: 13 (SRH 3, CSK 10)

Matches played outside India: 3 (SRH 1, CSK 2)

SRH average score against CSK: 166

CSK average score against SRH: 174

Most runs for SRH: 405 (David Warner)

Most runs for CSK: 399 (MS Dhoni)

Most wickets for SRH: 9 (Rashid Khan)

Most wickets for CSK: 17 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most catches for SRH: 4 (David Warner)

Most catches for CSK: 9 (Ravindra Jadeja)

The last time when Sunrisers and Super Kings had locked horns against each other was at the Arun Jaitley Stadium earlier this year. Chasing a 172-run target, Chennai had thrived on the back of a match-winning 129-run partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad (75) and Faf du Plessis (56) before the middle-order registered a 7-wicket victory with nine balls remaining.