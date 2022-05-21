SRH vs PBKS Wankhede Stadium pitch report 2022 match: Today IPL match pitch report batting or bowling Wankhede Mumbai

SRH vs PBKS Wankhede Stadium pitch report 2022 match: The stadium would host the last league match of IPL 2022 today.

The 70th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With both the sides having already crashed out of the tournament, the encounter would unfortunately be a dead rubber for the fans.

The SRH have done themselves no good whatsoever this season, as they lost five consecutive matches after having won five off the first seven ones earlier. Despite breaking that losing streak in the previous match against MI via a slender 3-run victory, their fate remained no longer in their own hands.

The PBKS, on the other hand, were inconsistent with both bat and the ball throughout the season, and which eventually cost them a playoff spot, despite fielding one of the strongest sides on paper this time around.

With nothing left to lose, both the sides would like to end the season on a winning note.

SRH vs PBKS Wankhede Stadium pitch report 2022 match

The best time for the pacers to bowl today would be right at the start yet again, with the new ball. The presence of grass on the pitches in the Wankhede throughout the season, has provided the seamers a small time frame where they have picked up wickets, on an otherwise belter of pitches to bat on.

As far as the latter half of the innings is concerned, taking pace off the ball is the best possible approach regardless the bowling type.

As far as the batters are concerned, expect them to dominate the proceedings once they get their eye in while judging the pace of the deck, which will keep tiring down as the match progresses.

All in all, expect a high-scoring final league match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium today.