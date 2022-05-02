Wankhede Stadium highest chase in IPL: Highest successful IPL run chases at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium highest chase in IPL: Delhi Capitals were in touching distance of sealing another mammoth run chase at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday.

Delhi Capitals, who have two out of the highest successful Indian Premier League run chases at the Wankhede Stadium to their name, had a chances of featuring for the third time in the list yesterday.

Capitals fell short by 6 runs while chasing a 196-run target against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in the first match of the recently concluded double-header day in the ongoing 15th season of the IPL.

Had Delhi sealed the chase, it would have been the joint second-highest run chase at the Wankhede Stadium and the joint second-highest run chase for DC in the IPL. Readers must note that they have chased a 196-run target on two occasions (vs Gujarat Lions in 2017 and vs Punjab Kings in 2021) in the past as well.

ALSO READ: IPL highest successful run chases across all seasons

Needing 50 runs in four overs to win the match, Capitals lost batter Rovman Powell and all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the 17th over to be needing 46 runs in three overs.

All-rounder Axar Patel and spinner Kuldeep Yadav tried hard to find boundaries but scoring 21 runs in the last Marcus Stoinis over was probably always going to be out of their hands. A miraculous finish, however, would have seen Delhi become the fourth team to score as many as 21 runs in the last over of a successful IPL run chase.

Wankhede Stadium highest chase in IPL