SRH vs Punjab Head to Head in IPL history | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL Stats | IPL 2021 Match 37

SRH vs Punjab Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 37th match of IPL 2021.

The 37th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Sharjah tomorrow. The clash between the two bottom-ranked teams will be the second IPL 2021 match to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In the eight matches that Hyderabad have played this season, they have lost seven and won one to be at the last position on the points table. Punjab, on the other hand, are at a position above Sunrisers on the back of three wins and six losses in their nine matches so far.

Talking about playing at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, SRH have won two out of their last five matches at this venue known for its small ground dimensions. Kings, who’ve also played five matches in Sharjah, have a better record than Hyderabad on the back of their four victories and a solitary loss here.

SRH vs Punjab Head to Head Record in IPL

Total number of matches played: 17

Matches won by SRH: 12

Matches won by PBKS: 5

Matched played in India: 14 (SRH 11, PBKS 3)

Matches played outside India: 3 (SRH 2, PBKS 1)

SRH average score against PBKS: 161

PBKS average score against SRH: 154

Most runs for SRH: 698 (David Warner)

Most runs for PBKS: 242 (Lokesh Rahul)

Most wickets for SRH: 19 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most wickets for PBKS: 6 (Arshdeep Singh)

Most catches for SRH: 12 (David Warner)

Most catches for PBKS: 3 (Mayank Agarwal and Lokesh Rahul)

The last time that SRH abd PBKS had locked horns against each other was in Chennai earlier this year when wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow had scored a match-winning 63* (56) to seal a 121-run chase in the penultimate over.