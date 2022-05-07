SRH vs RCB Wankhede Stadium pitch report today match: Wankhede Stadium best for batting or bowling in Hyderabad vs Bangalore match 2022

SRH vs RCB Wankhede Stadium pitch report today match: The venue will host its fourteenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 54th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Having lost their previous three matches, after getting well on the track with five consecutive wins, the SRH cannot afford yet another slip up with the battle for the final four spots for the playoffs getting intense. With their wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran doing what he does best, it is their skipper Kane Williamson’s poor form that is hurting them big time in the season so far. Changes in team combination, especially in the bowling department, owing mostly due to injuries, has not helped their cause either off-late.

RCB, on the other hand, broke their three-match losing with a win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match. Coming against CSK as well, against whom they had not won since the 2020 IPL season, might have acted as a huge confidence booster with their team moving forward towards the business end of the tournament.

While SRH would play only their second match of the ongoing season at the Wankhede stadium, RCB would step on the venue for the third time.

SRH vs RCB Wankhede Stadium pitch report today match

The iconic stadium would host successive matches without a day’s break, with the Punjab Kings versus Rajasthan Royals match having taken place yesterday.

As has been observed during the previous IPL 2022 matches at this venue, expect a decent covering off grass on the pitch during tonight’s SRH versus RCB match as well.

The conditions on offer has so far assisted the pacers with them consistently picking up wickets, especially upfront with the new ball. Expect the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Umran Malik et al to take the new ball and do the opposition some damage upfront.

As the match would progress, the spinners are expected to bowl miserly as well during the middle Overs, with used pitches now tending to hold up a bit.

Having said that, overall, the Wankhede pitch today will be best suited for the batters, and one can expect the encounter to be a high-scoring one.