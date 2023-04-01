SRH vs RR Pitch Report of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in the fourth league match of Indian Premier League 2023 at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. IPL is returning to Hyderabad after four long years, and the Orange Army would want to support their home team in full capacity.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be missing the South African trio of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen in this match. In Markram’s absence, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to lead the side. The new players like batter Mayank Agarwal along with Harry Brook will play an important part for the side.

Rajasthan Royals lost in the final last year, and they would want to go one step ahead this time around. The batting duo of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson will again be vital for this team’s success. All-rounder Jason Holder’s arrival will give this team the required balance in the lower order. The spin department will be led by the Indian duo of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH vs RR Pitch Report of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

The track at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has always been a belter for the batters. A couple of T20Is have been played here, where the average first innings score has been 196 runs. India and Australia played a T20I here in September last year, where India easily chased the target of 187 runs.

This is the first match of IPL 2023 here, so we can expect a fresh track. Generally, there is an even bounce on the track which the batters can pounce upon. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped the most wickets in IPL at this ground, so the new ball bowlers can get some movement. The outfield is very fast, and the ball will race away towards the fence if timed well.

The chasing teams have generally done well here, and the batting certainly gets easier under the lights. Both teams would want to take advantage of the powerplay overs. Looking at the quality of both sides, we can expect a high-scoring encounter in Hyderabad.