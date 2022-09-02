The Rose Bowl Southampton weather today: Ageas Bowl Southampton weather forecast for Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Eliminator

The Rose Bowl Southampton weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for The Hundred 2022 Eliminator.

The Hundred 2022 Eliminator will be played between Manchester Originals and London Spirit in Southampton tonight. Second and third on the points table respectively, winner of Originals and Spirit will face Trent Rockets in the final match at Lord’s tomorrow.

Readers must note that both Manchester and London finished with 10 points on the back of winning five out of their eight league matches. While Birmingham Phoenix had also finished with same number of points and victories, a negative NRR (Net Run Rate) resulted in a fourth spot on the table.

Speaking about their current form, Manchester should be a more confident unit after having won all their last five matches. Meanwhile, London have won two and lost three out of their last five matches this season.

Only their third match against each other, it is noteworthy that Spirit had ended up on the winning side in both their previous matches against Originals.

The Rose Bowl Southampton weather today

Set to host its fifth The Hundred 2022 match on Friday, the Ageas Bowl might get affected by a dicey weather forecast. With showers expected to pour down in Southampton amid a partly sunny day today, it will be interesting to see if this match is played uninterrupted or not.

As a matter of fact, rain probability is expected to reduce by late night. Hence, all the stakeholders would be having their fingers crossed in anticipation of a full 200-ball match.

According to AccuWeather, there’s a 20% rain probability around the start time of the match. The number will remain same around midnight only to reduce at subsequent hours. Similarly, the temperature will also drop post midnight.

Ageas Bowl Southampton hourly weather

11:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

12:00 AM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

01:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 15%).

02:00 AM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 5%).