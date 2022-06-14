Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch SL vs AUS Pallekele ODI?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st SL vs AUS ODI.

Sri Lanka will host Australia for a bilateral ODI series after six years in less than 30 minutes from now. While the two teams had met once during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, their last bilateral ODI series had also been played in Sri Lanka.

The first ODI of a rare five-match ODI series in modern-day cricket will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. It is worth a mention that this is going to be only the eighth bilateral ODI series (sixth in Sri Lanka) between these two teams. Over the years, both Sri Lanka and Australia have won three ODI series each against each other.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the visitors will start as favourites in spite of injuries to some of their key players. Having said that, the hosts would want to take confidence from their record-breaking victory in the third T20I at the same venue.

Walk out to the middle with Australia captain Aaron Finch! #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/DRcqqXDa27 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 14, 2022

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Sony Sports Network is televising Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 in India. As was the case during the recently concluded three-match T20I series, Sony will both be televising and streaming the ODIs as well. Indian fans must note that they will be able to watch this series on Sony SIX in English commentary.

Online users can stream the tournament on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in Sri Lanka are concerned, they will be able to watch this series on their televisions by tuning in to Dialog, IPTV – SLT and Channel Eye. Meanwhile, Australian fans will be able to watch this series on Fox Cricket and stream it on Kayo app. Fans living in UK and USA will be able to watch these ODIs on Hum Masala and Willow TV respectively.

Date – 14/06/2022 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 02:30 PM (Sri Lanka and India) and 07:00 PM (Australia).

TV Channel – Sony SIX (India), Dialog, IPTV – SLT and Channel Eye (Sri Lanka), Fox Sports (Australia), Hum Masala (UK) and Willow TV (USA).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India and Middle East), Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube (Sri Lanka), Kayo app (Australia) and Willow TV (USA).