Sri Lanka vs Australia one day match head to head: SL vs AUS ODI head to head stats and records

SL vs AUS ODI head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first SL vs AUS ODI.

The first ODI of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium tomorrow. A five-match ODI series with no real reward in modern-day cricket will be played in between a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series.

Although the hosts ended up losing the T20I series 1-2, a record-breaking victory in the third T20I at the same venue should provide them with a lot of courage and confidence ahead of the ODIs.

Australia, on the other hand, would be looking to continue with dominating form in spite of losing a few players to injuries. It was at the same venue that Australia had defeated Sri Lanka in their last ODI in Sri Lanka to win the series 4-1 six years ago. Readers must note that it was also the last time these two teams had locked horns against each other in a bilateral ODI series.

Train & sweat it out 💪🏻 Sri Lanka gear up for the 1st ODI in Kandy! #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/GcpSTYOCr0 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 13, 2022

As far as their last ODI against each other is concerned, it was an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 league match where Australia had defeated Sri Lanka by a comprehensive 85-run margin at The Oval.

SL vs AUS ODI head to head stats and records

Total number of matches played: 97

Matches won by SL: 32

Matches won by AUS: 61

Matches played in Sri Lanka: 30 (SL 14, AUS 13)

Matches played in Asia: 34 (SL 15, AUS 16)

Matches played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium: 2 (SL 0, AUS 2)

SL average score against AUS: 232

AUS average score against SL: 252.5

Most runs for SL: 649 (Dinesh Chandimal)

Most runs for AUS: 624 (David Warner)

Most wickets for SL: 3 (Dhananjaya de Silva)

Most wickets for AUS: 27 (Mitchell Starc)

Most catches for SL: 4 (Dinesh Chandimal)

Most catches for AUS: 11 (David Warner)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).