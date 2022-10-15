Sri Lanka vs Namibia head to head record in T20: SL vs NAM T20 records and stats

Sri Lanka vs Namibia head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for SL vs NAM T20 World Cup match.

The first match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between Sri Lanka and Namibia in Geelong in about 12 hours from now. A First Round Group A match will be the first of the six matches to be played at the GMHBA Stadium in this tournament.

Going to be only the second T20I between these two teams, it will also be the second international match between them. The only instance of a Sri Lanka-Namibia international match was registered in Abu Dhabi just over a year ago.

In what was also an ICC T20 World Cup match, it had been won comprehensively by Sri Lanka after they sealed a 97-run target with seven wickets and 39 balls remaining in the match.

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana was awarded with a match award for picking match-winning bowling figures of 4-0-25-3. Other than Theekshana, Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga had also picked a couple of wickets each before batter Bhanu Rajapaksa scored 42* (27) with the help of four fours and two sixes at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia head to head record in T20

Total number of matches played: 1

Matches won by SL: 1

Matches won by NAM: 0

Matches played at neutral venues: 1 (SL 1, NAM 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (SL 1, NAM 0)

SL average score against NAM: 100

NAM average score against SL: 96

Most runs for SL: 42 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa)

Most runs for NAM: 20 (Gerhard Erasmus)

Most wickets for SL: 3 (Maheesh Theekshana)

Most wickets for NAM: 1 (JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz and Ruben Trumpelmann)

Most catches for SL: 2 (Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka)

Most catches for NAM: 1 (JJ Smit and Zane Green)

The wait is over ⌛ Just a few hours left ⏲️ Your guide to Day 1 of #T20WorldCup on The Big Time preview 📽️ pic.twitter.com/0WzOrGgsBe — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2022

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).