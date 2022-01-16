Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Sri Lanka: When and where to watch SL vs ZIM Pallekele ODI?

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the first SL vs ZIM ODI.

The first ODI of the imminent Zimbabwe’s tour of Sri Lanka will be played in Pallekele today. The three-match ODI series will be part of the ongoing inaugural ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

Having last locked horns against each other in Bangladesh Tri-Nation Series 2018, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be playing a bilateral ODI series after almost half-a-decade. Their last ODI series is fondly remembered for Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka 3-2 at home.

Out of the 57 ODIs which Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have played against each other till date, Sri Lanka have won on 44 occasions as compared to Zimbabwe’s 11 victories. Sri Lanka’s ODI record against Zimbabwe at home is even better – winning 10 and losing just three out of 13 ODIs.

📸 Sri Lanka training session ahead of 1st ODI vs Zimbabwe.#SLvZIM pic.twitter.com/FyiSO0fFNy — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 15, 2022

With the hosts missing out on several first-choice players due to various reasons, Zimbabwe would want to take confidence from their last series victory against Sri Lanka in order to add to their Super League points.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Telecast in India and Sri Lanka

Sony Sports Network will be televising Zimbabwe’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 in India. Having said that, much like international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand and a few other nations in the last year or so, this three-match series won’t be available for television viewing in India.

Online users can stream the series on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans is Sri Lanka are concerned, they will be able to watch Pallekele ODIs on Channel Eye and Ten Cricket. While Willow TV will be broadcasting Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODIs in USA, Hum Masala will televise it in the UK. Zimbabwean and other sub-saharan African fans fans will be able to watch this series on the tried and tested SuperSport.

Date – 16/01/2022.

Match start Time – 02:30 PM (India and Sri Lanka).

TV Channel – Channel Eye (Sri Lanka), Ten Cricket (Sri Lanka and rest of subcontinent minus India and Pakistan), Willow TV (USA), Hum Masala (UK) and SuperSport (Africa and sub-saharan Africa).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India, Pakistan and Middle East), Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube Channel (Sri Lanka), Willow TV (USA) and SuperSport (Africa and sub-saharan Africa).