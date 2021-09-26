“Stand up and applaud”: Ravindra Jadeja earns Virender Sehwag’s praise post sealing tense chase vs KKR

Ravindra Jadeja earns Virender Sehwag’s praise: The Indian all-rounder allured accolades from the former English captain.

During the 38th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets in a thrilling encounter.

Chasing a 172-run target, Super Kings were required to score 26 runs in the last two overs after losing Suresh Raina (11) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (1) in the 18th over.

Putting on display a fearless approach that he’s known for, Chennai all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja wasted no time before hitting a couple of sixes off Prasidh Krishna in the penultimate over. Not contended by two mammoth hits, the southpaw followed them with a couple of boundaries to collect as many as 22 runs in the 19th over.

Having reduced the equation to needing four runs in the last over, Jadeja then witnessed anti-climax as Kolkata all-rounder Sunil Narine dismissed Sam Curran (4) and Jadeja (22) in the last over. Eventually, it was Deepak Chahar who ran a single off the last delivery to seal the chase.

Given how Jadeja had registered bowling figures of 4-0-21-1 in the first innings, it was an all-round effort from him which played a crucial role in Chennai’s victory.

Ravindra Jadeja earns Virender Sehwag’s praise post sealing chase vs KKR

What a magnificent victory for Chennai. Ravindra Jadeja top class with bat and ball and Chennai are top of the table. After the situation last year, what a comeback. Just stand up and applaud #WhistlePodu #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/IVK3KtHjVE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 26, 2021

Twitter reactions on Ravindra Jadeja:

Fantastic from Jadeja. What an asset for any team #csk — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 26, 2021

Jadeja’s sealed the issue with frenetic hitting in the penultimate over. What a superb player! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 26, 2021

Guess that’s why he’s called Sir Jadeja. Unbelievable hitting in a clutch moment! Holy! To play like this under pressure – brilliant. 🔥 #CSKvKKR — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 26, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.