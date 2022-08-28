“Starc has been one of the best of all times”: Aaron Finch showers praises on Mitchell Starc as he completes 100 ODIs

Aaron Finch showers praises on Mitchell Starc: The Australian captain was contended with a comprehensive victory today.

Australia have kick-started their international summer with a comprehensive 5-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in Townsville. Only the fourth instance of an Australian summer beginning as early as August, the home team has been able to register a victory in their first-ever match at the Riverway Stadium.

Chasing a 201-run target, Australia required as many deliveries to win the match. While top-order batters David Warner (57) and Steven Smith (48*) laid the foundation of a victory, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (32*) scored the winning runs as he hit three fours and sixes each at a strike rate of 355.55 during his nine-ball stay.

Australia captain Aaron Finch winning the toss and inviting the visitors in to bat resulted in his bowlers dismissing them for 200 in 47.3 overs.

Playing only his eighth ODI, all-rounder Cameron Green picked a maiden five-wicket haul to pick career-best figures of 9-0-33-5. Having run through the Zimbabwean middle-order, Green picked wickets in different parts of the innings.

Aaron Finch showers praises on Mitchell Starc as he completes 100 ODIs

While spinner Adam Zampa dismissed three batters, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and fast bowler Mitchell Starc picked a wicket apiece to contribute in a praiseworthy bowling effort.

Wicket-less for most part of the innings, Starc managed to dismiss tail-ender Victor Nyauchi (2) to wrap up the Zimbabwean innings in the 48th over. Although just one wicket, it made Starc’s 100th ODI all the more special.

Bowled him! Mitchell Starc finishes the job. Zimbabwe all out for 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ #AUSvZIM pic.twitter.com/GmuMI7yD9g — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 28, 2022

31st Australian to play 100 ODIs, Starc has become their sixth fast bowler after Glenn McGrath (249), Brett Lee (221), Mitchell Johnson (153), Craig McDermott (138) and Nathan Bracken (116) to play a landmark match.

“[Mitchell] Starc has been one of the best of all times. I feel that he has played a lot more than 100 and has a great impact on the ground,” Finch told Fox Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony to shower praises on his leading white-ball pacer.