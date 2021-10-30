Q de Kock: Is Quinton de Kock playing today’s T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka?

Is Quinton de Kock playing: The South African wicket-keeper batter had missed the last match due to personal reasons.

During the 25th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Sharjah, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and chose to field.

“We are going to bowl first. The first five overs will be key for us. We are expecting the pitch to be different here in Sharjah. We are expecting it be a slow and low wicket,” Bavuma said at the toss.

Much like Bavuma, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka also felt that the ball would mostly remain low at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. However, Shanaka was confident of them doing well after gaining experience of playing at this venue before.

“We have played a couple of games, so the ball might keep low. Bowlers and batters have been exposed to this wicket before, so that might be an advantage for us. We have planned after that loss against South Africa, so hopefully we’ll be able to execute them today,” Shanaka said at the toss.

Is Quinton de Kock playing vs Sri Lanka?

Being asked about their Playing XI for this match, Bavuma confirmed that they have made a change as wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock has returned for Heinrich Klaasen. “Quinton [de Kock] comes in for [Heinrich] Klaasen. The team is feeling much better, de Kock is in a much better state,” Bavuma added.

In 10 T20I innings against Sri Lanka, de Kock has scored 260 runs at an average and strike rate of 32.50 and 114.53 respectively. de Kock, who had missed their last match against West Indies due to personal reasons, later became the centre of attraction after it was confirmed that his absence was because of him refusing to take a knee in support of the BLM Movement.

Readers must note that de Kock’s decision to make himself unavailable was respected by Bavuma, who lad offered a conversation with de Kock around the matter. de Kock, however, had later apologized for his decision after having a conversation with CSA (Cricket South Africa).

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, haven’t made any change to their Playing XI.