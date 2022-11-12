HomeSearch

Melbourne Cricket Ground last 5 match result list: How many T20Is have Pakistan and England won at the MCG?

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 12/11/2022

Melbourne will be hosting its sixth T20I in 2022 tomorrow. Photo Courtesy: ICC

Scheduled to host a total of six ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 matches, Melbourne Cricket Ground ended up hosting only half of them due to the continuous presence of inclement weather conditions in the city in the last few weeks.

Weather in this particular part of Australia has become such a topic of discussion ahead of the final match of this World Cup because of yet another poor forecast on the eve of the match. Thankfully, there’s a reserve day in store for this match to ensure that players get to play a match in a tournament-decider.

Coming back to the MCG, the iconic venue has only hosted five T20Is in 2022 when it had an opportunity of hosting as many as eight of them. While the first three Melbourne T20Is this year were won by teams batting second, the last two have been won by teams batting first.

ALSO READ: Pitch report of Melbourne Cricket Ground for Pakistan vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final

With weather also there for Sunday, it wouldn’t be a surprise if a captain elects to field first after winning the toss to have a better idea of the target in the second innings. Historically also, chasing teams have done better in Melbourne T20Is winning 10 out of the total 17 matches at this venue.

Interestingly, both the finalists of this tournament in Pakistan and England are yet to win a T20I at this stadium in all these years. While Pakistan have lost a couple of T20Is here, England have lost as many as four in the last 11 years.

Melbourne Cricket Ground last 5 match result list

S. No.MatchWinner
1Australia vs Sri LankaAustralia won by 6 wickets
2Australia vs Sri LankaSri Lanka won by 5 wickets
3India vs PakistanIndia won by 4 wickets
4England vs IrelandIreland won by 5 runs
5India vs ZimbabweIndia won by 71 runs
