“Stella bowled well for us in the Test match against India”: Stella Campbell replaces Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia’s Women’s Ashes squad

Women’s Ashes: Australia have recalled pacer Stella Campbell as a replacement of Tayla Vlaeminck, who got ruled out due to an injury.

The Women’s Ashes series has not started on a great note for both sides. Australia won the first T20I game, but the other two T20Is got abandoned due to rain in Adelaide. This is a multi-format series, and the Aussie side currently leads in point by 4-2. Australia got two points for the first game, whereas both teams got one point each for the abandoned games.

The next game of the series will be the sole test match at Canberra’s Manuka Oval from January 27. However, rain is predicted throughout the test as well. After the tests, there will be three ODIs too. Canberra will host the first ODI, whereas Melbourne will host the remaining two.

Ahead of the Ashes, the team lost the services of Beth Mooney, whereas now they have suffered another injury scare. Pacer Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of the ongoing Ashes and the upcoming World Cup due to a stress fracture.

Women’s Ashes: Stella Campbell replaces Tayla Vlaeminck

Australia have recalled tall pacer Stella Campbell back in the squad. Campbell also played for Australia in the test game against India. Campbell scalped seven wickets in the domestic one-day game at Canberra’s Manuka Oval. Australian coach Matthew Mott said that he was planning to play both Darcie Brown and Tayla Vlaeminck in the squad. So, it is now almost confirmed that Stella will play the Ashes test.

“Stella bowled well for us in the Test match against India and provides another fast-bowling option now with Tayla being injured,” national selector Shawn Flegler said.

“We will continue to assess conditions over the next couple of days before finalizing the team.”

ICYMI Stella Campbell produced the best #WNCL bowling figures by a Breaker…ever! Check out all 7 wickets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5bnlmUhu30 — NSW Breakers (@NSWBreakers) January 6, 2022

Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner also said that Campbell’s addition can be great for the squad. She believes her current confidence will allow the team.

“When we played the ACT down here for New South Wales, Stella was almost unplayable, and to have her back into the Test squad is really exciting,” Gardner said.

“The confidence that she can take out of that WNCL match going into this match … it’s really exciting to be on her team. Hopefully, if she does play, she can replicate that.”