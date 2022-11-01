How many teams will qualify after Super 12: Which team will India face in T20 World Cup 2022 semi final?

Barring South Africa, each of the other 11 teams in the ‘Super 12′ stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 have faced at least one defeat each, to spice things up in the race towards booking the semi-final berths.

With the tournament reaching towards its business end, a few teams now have fate in their own hands, while some others are dependent on other teams’ result(s) to go their way.

Proceedings, particularly from ‘Super 12 Group 1’ have become relatively spicier, with three teams in Australia, England, and New Zealand tied on 5 points each after playing 4 ‘Super 12’ matches.

At The Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, England won their do-or-die contest against the table toppers New Zealand by 20 runs, to stay alive in the tournament yet another day.

With each of the aforementioned three teams set to play their last ‘Super 12’ matches against relatively weaker sides (on paper), chances for Australia to make it through to the next stage (semi-finals) hang by the thinnest of thread.

As for the ‘Super 12 Group 2’, South Africa are the firm favourites to seal the top-spot in the table, with India likely to make it through to the next round as well, unless they face an upset (or two).

How many teams will qualify after Super 12

A total of four teams will qualify through to the next stage of the World Cup, who will then fight for a spot in the grand finale, set to take place on November 13, at the MCG.

Top-2 teams from the two groups will progress to the semi-final stage with the ‘Group 1’ topper to face the second-placed team in ‘Group 2’, and the ‘Group 2’ topper set to face the second-placed team in ‘Group 1’.

While the first semi-final will take place in Sydney on November 9, the second semi-final will be played at the Adelaide Oval on November 10.

Which team will India face in T20 World Cup 2022 semi final?

If South Africa and India win their final two ‘Super 12’ matches from their group, team India will be placed at the second spot in the points table and qualify through to the semi-finals.

In case that happens, they will face the table-toppers of ‘Super 12 Group 1’, which might well likely be one of New Zealand and England.

But, if India do lose even one of their next two matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, the Net Run Rate (NRR) might then come into play.