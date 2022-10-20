How Super 12 teams are decided: How many teams directly qualified in T20 World Cup 2022?

How Super 12 teams are decided: The two remaining spots for the ‘Super 12’ stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be ascertained on Friday.

A riveting day in the group stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 saw Sri Lanka and the Netherlands advance through to the ‘Super 12’ stage, while Namibia and UAE unfortunately had to fly back home, having managed to win just one match out of three in ‘Group A’.

Sri Lanka, with a 16-run victory against Netherlands earlier in the day, topped the group with two wins and a better Net Run Rate (NRR) than Netherlands, while the latter, with a negative NRR, were now dependent on UAE, to notch up their first win-ever in a T20 World Cup match, by defeating Namibia, who had already defeated Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.

The Goddess of fortune did smile at the Netherlands, as UAE did pull off the unprecedented, getting the better of Namibia by 7 runs, in a cliffhanger of a contest.

Thus, with 4 points after three matches, Netherlands became the second team to advance through to the next stage.

The winners of the two remaining ‘Group B’ matches on Friday, will determine the final two ‘Super 12’ spots. While West Indies will face Ireland earlier in the day, Zimbabwe will be up against Scotland later.

How Super 12 teams are decided

Eight teams who were part of the ‘Super 12’ during the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE, qualified directly to the ‘Super 12’ stage of the the T20 World Cup 2022 as well.

These eight teams comprised last World Cup finalists – Australia and New Zealand, and the next top-6 ranked sides in the ICC men’s T20I rankings until November 15, 2021 (the cut-off date for direct qualification).

These six teams were India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The remaining four spots are decided via the ongoing group/qualifying stage, where a total of eight teams are divided into two groups of four teams each, with each side facing the remaining three in their group once.

The top two sides in the points table (of each group) after the end of this round, qualify for the ‘Super 12’ stage.

While Namibia, Scotland, Bangladesh, and West Indies qualified for the ongoing group stage by the virtue of making it through to the ‘Super 12’ stage during the T20 World Cup 2021, Netherlands, UAE, Zimbabwe, and Ireland made it through via the Global qualifiers.